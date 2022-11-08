Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Posts New Racy Swimsuit Photo

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: Paige VanZant poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Barclays Center on January 18, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

During her UFC days, Paige VanZant was known for her battles in the octagon.

Now, the Bare Knuckle Boxer is a social media maven. VanZant has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram and has developed a knack for going viral.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that she's not afraid to share slightly suggestive content, which she did once again over the weekend.

VanZant's latest racy photo features the 5-foot-4 fighter wearing a skimpy leopard print bathing suit which doesn't leave much to the imagination.

"Hi," she wrote in the caption for the post.

These types of posts are par for the course from VanZant on Instagram.

She's not afraid to push the line a little bit, but always finds a way to stay within the rules of the platform.

