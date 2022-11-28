Look: Former UFC Star Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Former UFC star Paige VanZant continues to go viral on social media.

VanZant, who starred in the UFC before going on to fight in Bare Knuckle Boxing, has since become a major social media sensation.

The former UFC star posted a racy swimsuit photo on Twitter earlier this week.

"out of reach," VanZant wrote.

VanZant's photo has gone viral on social media, with thousands of likes and retweets.

VanZant has millions of followers across her social media platforms. It's not hard to see why.

The former UFC and MMA star continues to share content on her social media platforms.