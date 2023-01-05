Look: Jake Paul Challenges Former UFC Star To 'Two-Way' Fight

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Jake Paul poses for media during a press conference before his cruiserweight fight against Tyron Woodley at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on July 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Jake Paul announced that he's joining the Professional Fighters League.

Paul, a social media influencer and professional boxer, has signed a multi-fight deal with PFL.

Unsurprisingly, Paul wasted no time sharing his plans for the PFL. He'd like to fight former UFC star Nate Diaz.

However, Paul wants it to be a "two-fight deal." That means he'd square off against Diaz in the boxing ring before entering the PFL smart cage.

"I’m so dedicated to this that I offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal. First we box. Then six months later we fight MMA in the PFL smart cage and lay it all on the line," Paul said. "If that’s not balls, then I don’t know what is. Nate Diaz, I’m down to fight you in your own damn sport. It’s a two-fight deal. Let’s make it happen.”

Back in November, it was announced that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. He last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson.

