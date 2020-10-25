The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Khabib Posts Message Following His Final UFC Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov pointing up to the sky.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 05: UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena on October 05, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on October 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at the top of his field earlier today, stepping down after defending his UFC lightweight title.

Khabib’s championship win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 this afternoon upped his overall record to 29-0. However, the legendary fighter said he is ready to retire, particularly following the death of his father earlier this year due to COVID-19.

“This was my last fight,” Khabib said. “No way I can come here without my father. I spoke to my mother three days before the fight. I promise her it would be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this.”

Tonight, hours after announcing his retirement, Khabib posted a touching tribute to his dad on Instagram.

“When ALLAH with you, nobody can broke you, nobody 👊⚔️,” he wrote. “Thanks Father for everything, you teach all my life, may ALLAH grant you the highest Paradise 🤲.”

Considering Khabib’s father was his coach and mentor, we’d say he made his dad quite proud with his performance today.

Hopefully “The Eagle” can now enjoy retirement.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.