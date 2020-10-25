Look: Khabib Posts Message Following His Final UFC Fight

MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at the top of his field earlier today, stepping down after defending his UFC lightweight title.

Khabib’s championship win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 this afternoon upped his overall record to 29-0. However, the legendary fighter said he is ready to retire, particularly following the death of his father earlier this year due to COVID-19.

“This was my last fight,” Khabib said. “No way I can come here without my father. I spoke to my mother three days before the fight. I promise her it would be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this.”

Tonight, hours after announcing his retirement, Khabib posted a touching tribute to his dad on Instagram.

“When ALLAH with you, nobody can broke you, nobody 👊⚔️,” he wrote. “Thanks Father for everything, you teach all my life, may ALLAH grant you the highest Paradise 🤲.”

Considering Khabib’s father was his coach and mentor, we’d say he made his dad quite proud with his performance today.

Hopefully “The Eagle” can now enjoy retirement.