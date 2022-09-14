Look: Muhammad Ali's Grandson Signs Professional Fighting Contract

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Muhammad Ali onstage during the Michael J. Fox Foundation's 2010 Benefit "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research) Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

The late Muhammad Ali's grandson, Biaggio Ali Wash, has signed a contract to become a fighter.

It was announced that Ali Walsh has signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League. He'll compete in the league's tournament finals event in November.

As you'd expect, Ali Walsh is excited for this opportunity.

"I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me," Ali Walsh said, via ESPN. "I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue. I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My one and only goal is to one day become a PFL World Champion."

Ali Walsh made the transition from football to MMA in 2020.

Even though Ali Walsh never intended to follow in his grandfather's footsteps, he couldn't ignore his love for the sport.

"My grandfather had a huge impact on my entire life," Ali Walsh told ESPN. "As a little kid, I would go to restaurants and movies with him, everybody would stop what they were doing and start clapping. As I started to get older, I started to figure out who he is and what he did and the impact he had on the world. As far as who he is as a person, his confidence, mental toughness, man -- it's just always inspired me."

Ali Walsh's opponent for his fight in November has not yet been announced. The Professional Fighters League expects him to go pro in 2023.