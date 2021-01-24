Look: Nate Diaz Has Revealed Who He Wants To Fight Next

It’s been over a year since Nate Diaz last stepped in the UFC Octagon. But after watching Dustin Poirier knock out Conor McGregor at UFC 257, he knows who he wants to fight next.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, called out Poirier, who moved to 27-6 with his TKO win over McGregor. He included a picture of the two from the weigh-in they had back in 2018.

“I’m training to whoop ur ass next,” Diaz wrote. “Be about it don’t talk about it.”

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were supposed to fight at UFC 230 back in 2018. But Poirier was forced to pull out of the fight with an injury and the fight was scrapped.

In the year that followed, Diaz went 1-1 in fights against Anthony Pettis and Jorge Masvidal. Poirier, on the other hand, saw his stock skyrocket as he won the interim UFC lightweight championship and challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title.

With his win over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier is now back at the top of the UFC lightweight mountain. Assuming Khabib vacates the lightweight title and stays retired, Poirier should be challenging for the belt soon.

Nate Diaz may not be the highest-ranked potential opponent for Poirier, but the man always gives fans a great fight. His two fights against Conor McGregor are legendary.

