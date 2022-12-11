Look: Paige VanZant Shares A Racy Pool Photo

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Paige VanZant knows what she's doing on social media, that is for sure.

The former MMA star turned Bare Knuckles Boxer turned social media personality has millions of followers.

This weekend, Paige VanZant, who once posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, shared a racy pool photo.

"just flew in from Miami. 🌴," she wrote on social media on Saturday.

Hey, good for Paige VanZant for building up an impressive following on social media.

Many try, but only a select few can get the kind of following that VanZant has.

It'll be interesting to see where Paige's career goes from here.