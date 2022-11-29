Look: Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photos

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC star turned bare knuckle fighter Paige VanZant is a social media sensation these days.

VanZant has amassed over 3.2 million followers on Instagram, and she makes sure to provide them with frequent content. Sometimes, that means sharing some slightly risqué material.

VanZant is known to post a bathing suit or lingerie photo (or several). Over the weekend, she shared some new ones.

"Uh oh," VanZant captioned the post, which features three pictures of her scantily clad in a leopard print bathing suit.

In addition to her bathing suit content on Instagram, VanZant has posed for SI's Swim issue in the past.

You can view all of Paige's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.