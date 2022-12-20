Look: Paige VanZant Shares Racy Hot Tub Photoshoot

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC star turned bare knuckle fighter Paige VanZant is a major presence on social media.

VanZant is particularly visible on Instagram, where she has amassed a following of more than 3.2 million people. The 28-year-old knows how to keep her fans fans interested, and isn't afraid to occasionally push the line a little bit with racy content.

On Monday night, VanZant shared multiple pictures from a hot tub photoshoot. In the playful (and slightly blurry) shots, VanZant rocks a skimpy red and white bikini.

"Hot tub photoshoot" and "Hot tub photoshoot pt. 2," she captioned the posts.

In addition to her social media presence, VanZant also has an extensive portfolio of work as part of SI's iconic Swimsuit issue.

You can view all of Paige's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.