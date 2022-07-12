Look: Paige VanZant Shares Racy Vacation Photos

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC star turned boxer Paige VanZant continues to build up her social media profile.

VanZant, who has millions of followers across social media platforms, shared some new vacation photos on social media.

The former MMA star appears to be enjoying some time in a tropical location.

VanZant was one of the more popular UFC fighters, though she left the MMA company to pursue a career in Bare Knuckle Boxing.

The former MMA star has also gotten involved in the wrestling world.