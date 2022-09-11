Look: Photo Of Mike Tyson At NFL Game Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: Former Heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson attends the fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez on June 7, 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Cotto won by a TKO in the ninth round. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

There really isn't anyone who can tell boxing icon Mike Tyson where he can and can't go. But it was still surprising to see him at an NFL game today.

During the CBS broadcast of today's Dolphins-Patriots game at Hardrock Stadium, Tyson was seen sitting next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the owner's suite. And the cameras caught them at the perfect moment.

In one moment caught on camera, Tyson and Kraft can be seen holding hands. Or at least, that's what appears to be happening in the screengrab.

The photo is going viral with tons of fans marveling at the bizarre scene. As always, there is plenty of brilliant commentary to go around.

"If Mike Tyson wants to hold hands, you hold hands. Are you going to tell him no?" one fan asked.

"It might be watching that offense," another suggested.

"He’s gonna send Mike down to Bill if he doesn’t win," a third declared.

Mike Tyson doesn't seem to have any allegiance to a particular NFL team. But it looks like the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of his favorites. A few years ago he was seen wearing a Jaguars jersey and shouting "DUVAL!" at a rivalry game with the Titans.

Iron Mike probably likes going to any Florida-based football games he can. That bodes well for people looking to see him at future Dolphins games.