Look: Sports World Reacts To Mackenzie Dern's Beach Photos

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 09: Mackenzie Dern has her hands wrapped prior to her fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern has been enjoying the summer out on the West Coast.

Dern, an Arizona native, is as fierce as they come inside of the fighting ring. Outside of it, she's built up a nice following on social media.

The MMA star is updating her followers on some of her beach outings this summer.

Fans appreciate the updates.

"Hot mama!!!! Saudade amiga!" one fan wrote.

"Wowwwww 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan added.

Dern appears to have been spending a lot of time at the beach this summer.

Hey, good for Mackenzie Dern.

Live it up while you can.