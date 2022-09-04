Look: Sports World Reacts To Mark Zuckerberg Fighting Video

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about the new Facebook News feature at the Paley Center For Media on October 25, 2019 in New York City. Facebook News, which will appear in a new dedicated section on the Facebook app, will offer stories from a mix of publications, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, as well as other digital-only outlets.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears to be getting into the fighting game.

Well, the fighting workout game, at least.

The famous tech founder showed off his fighting skills in a recent viral video.

"Mark Zuckerberg got a few rounds in with @khaiwu before his UFC match," Bleacher Report tweeted.

Sports fans have taken to social media to react.

"I think Zuckerberg saw that Friends episode where Jon Favreau plays a tech billionaire who fights in the UFC but didn't watch to the end," one fan joked.

"WHY DOES MARK ZUCKERBERG HAVE HANDS BRUH GOT THE MIKE TYSON UPDATE INSTALLED," another fan joked.

"Mark said y’all ain’t gone keep talking to him crazy ahahahahha," another fan joked.

Zuckerberg appears to be a pretty big MMA fan.

Perhaps we'll see the Facebook CEO at an upcoming UFC fight...