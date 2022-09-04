Look: Sports World Reacts To Mark Zuckerberg Fighting Video
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears to be getting into the fighting game.
Well, the fighting workout game, at least.
The famous tech founder showed off his fighting skills in a recent viral video.
"Mark Zuckerberg got a few rounds in with @khaiwu before his UFC match," Bleacher Report tweeted.
Sports fans have taken to social media to react.
"I think Zuckerberg saw that Friends episode where Jon Favreau plays a tech billionaire who fights in the UFC but didn't watch to the end," one fan joked.
"WHY DOES MARK ZUCKERBERG HAVE HANDS BRUH GOT THE MIKE TYSON UPDATE INSTALLED," another fan joked.
"Mark said y’all ain’t gone keep talking to him crazy ahahahahha," another fan joked.
Zuckerberg appears to be a pretty big MMA fan.
Perhaps we'll see the Facebook CEO at an upcoming UFC fight...