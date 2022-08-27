Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige VanZant's Racy Photo

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: Paige VanZant poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Barclays Center on January 18, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former MMA star turned wrestling star Paige VanZant showed off her strength on social media this weekend.

VanZant, who starred in the UFC for a couple of years before going down a different fighting path, showed off her handstand ability on social media.

It's impressive.

Sports fans are impressed with the ideal handstand form.

"Breathtaking !!!" one fan wrote.

"Perfection," one fan added.

"The more I see this, the more I continue to say AEW's dropped the ball," another fan added.

VanZant, who has millions of followers on social media, continues to build her following.