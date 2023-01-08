Look: Sports World Reacts To Rising MMA Star's Death

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The sports world is heartbroken over a rising MMA star's death this weekend.

Victoria Lee, a rising MMA star, tragically died at the age of 18 over the Christmas holiday.

"She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then," her sister Angela Lee said. "We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

"We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same."

ONE Championship has confirmed the news, as well.

Our thoughts are with Victoria's friends and family members on Sunday.

"This one is tough . Her energy was felt whether you knew her or not . She was destined for greatness . I just pray she knew that before she left us . That she truly was a light," one fan wrote.

"Very sad news for all the martial arts extended family," one fan added.

"Condolences to the Lee family. This is such a tragic loss for the MMA community," another fan added.

May she rest in peace.