Look: UFC Ring Girl Responds To Controversial Claim

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 19: Octagon Girls and models Brittney Palmer (L) and Arianny Celeste attend the weigh-ins for UFC 202 on August 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In 2021, Uriah Hall said that ring girls were earning more money than some UFC fighters. Arianny Celeste was mentioned as one of the ring girls who was earning a very nice salary.

It was then reported last week that Celeste makes roughly $1 million per year. That would be more than most UFC fighters make.

As you'd expect, this led to a ton of debate about whether or not ring girls should be paid this much.

In a recent TikTok video, Celeste debunked the idea that she makes more money from the UFC than the actual fighters.

"I don’t know where the assumption is [coming from] but it’s always an article from a fighter saying, ‘We make more’ and it’s always a picture of me," Celeste said. "So, no I don't make more than the fighters. I’ve been in this industry for over 15 years and I’ve worked my ass off to be where I am in life."

Celeste said she has other forms of income, like her OnlyFans account and real estate endeavors.

Hopefully, Celeste's recent video will silence some of the negative noise surrounding her this month.