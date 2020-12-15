Look: UFC Star Has A NSFW Message For Jake Paul

Jake Paul is calling out Conor McGregor.

The YouTube star turned boxer is coming off a fight win against former NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul looked pretty good inside of the ring, but he was facing someone who’d never boxed professionally before.

With Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather in February, he’s looking for a big-time fight of his own. He thinks he’s found the perfect opponent in Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul has called out the legendary UFC star on social media, telling McGregor to “sign the contract.” Paul has allegedly sent a $50 million offer to McGregor to fight.

While this is clearly all for publicity, one UFC star isn’t having it.

Nate Diaz, who actually knows what it’s like to fight Conor McGregor, sent a NSFW message to Jake Paul on social media.

“Jake Paul u need your a– beat for free u spoiled f–k u can’t really fight dumbs–t your gonna end up with your a– whooped for real somewhere talking like that,” the UFC star tweeted.

Everything the Paul brothers do is for publicity, so it’s probably best to just ignore them, but Diaz is apparently taking matters into his own hands.