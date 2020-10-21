Look: UFC Star Has A NSFW Message For LeBron James

Once again, UFC star Colby Covington has decided to take a shot at LeBron James. Unfortunately it’s probably not the last time that he’ll throw an unwarranted jab at the four-time NBA champion.

Back in September, Covington put James on blast after his fight against Tyron Woodley, saying “I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there. This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe, and not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

James never responded to that remark from Covington. Nonetheless, the former welterweight champion is back again throwing shade at the face of the NBA.

“Congrats, LeBron. Congrats on setting the record for the least-watched NBA finals in history,” Covington said. “You can blame it on the pandemic, but everyone is just sick of your woke bulls**t. While NBA ratings are down, UFC is up, just like our bank accounts.”

Covington sent this message to James while wearing a T-shirt that said “F**k LeBron.”

Here’s the video that Covington posted on Instagram:

NBA stars like Kevin Durant came to LeBron’s defense when Covington publicly criticized him the first time around.

Although it’s highly unlikely that James responds to the latest dig from Covington, it’s worth monitoring his social media activity over the next couple of days.