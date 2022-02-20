Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48.

Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore.

Take a look.

HE TEE'D OFF AND PUT HIM TO SLEEP 😴 #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/TBh0nUyYeq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 19, 2022

This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute.

Onama started out a little slow in the early seconds, but he started to push right after Benitez scored a couple of heavy leg kicks.

His pressure then got more vicious before he knocked Benitez out. Onama is the younger of the two fighters as he made his UFC debut this past October.

With how this fight went, there’s no doubt he has a bright future ahead of him in this sport.

You can see the rest of the UFC Vegas 48 action on ESPN+.