Video Shows UFC Star Punching Old Man At Restaurant

A video has surfaced appearing to show a UFC star punching an older man at a restaurant following some type of previous altercation.

Mike Perry, 28, allegedly punched an older man in the face at a Texas restaurant. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

“Perry and his GF were leaving Table 82 restaurant in Lubbock, TX while arguing with staffers and other patrons,” TMZ Sports reports.

The video shows Perry arguing with several people before stopping toward the front of the restaurant. He appeared to be upset at the fact that someone had touched him earlier in the evening.

An older man then attempts to intervene. He appeared to make a lunge at Perry, who throws a punch and drops him.

According to TMZ Sports, it’s unclear what happened following the video. It’s also unclear if authorities got involved in the situation.

Perry, a Flint, Michigan native, posted a photo on Instagram earlier in the day.

Perry also posted the following message on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon:

“If you see us in public and you get too close, I’m gonna hit you. Social distancing says you gotta stay 6 feet away from us. You come in my bubble you getting Sparta kicked in the nuts and f–kin stone cold stunnered b—h ! #DimMak” he wrote.

Perry is 14-6 as an MMA fighter. He last fought on June 27, defeating Mickey Gall in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 12.