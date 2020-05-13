Dana White Makes Plea To Mike Tyson Following ‘I’m Back’ Declaration

Mike Tyson is trying to make a boxing comeback. The legendary fighter has put out some pretty impressive videos for a retired 53-year old, and has declared that he’s “back.”

“Anything is possible when you are smart about it,” Tyson wrote on Instagram. “Train Smart. Recover Smarter.”

That sounds all well and good, and Tyson has plenty of experience in the ring. Still, boxing can be a brutal sport, and anyone who isn’t 100-percent ready to withstanding the beating that it entails probably shouldn’t give it a shot. One of those who thinks Tyson is making a big mistake: UFC President Dana White.

“I love Mike Tyson,” White said on Sportsnet’s Tim and Sid podcast, via BoxingScene. “I’m begging him not to go fight. I said ‘you look awesome, you’re still explosive, you’re obviously still powerful, you’re one of the all-time greats… Mike, you’re 53, please don’t do it, please.'”

"Khabib told me he would be ready in September…" Dana White dropped by to talk UFC 249, Fight Island, Khabib, McGregor, and even Mike Tyson!

White mentioned Tyson’s advanced fighting age, and even threatened to intervene if he really starts to explore serious options. He is clearly very concerned about his friend Iron Mike.

“Bottom line is I don’t want Mike to fight. If it comes down to where he is about to do something crazy, I might have to jump in and figure out something for him not to do it.”

UFC was one of the first major sports to open back up amid the current health crisis, hosting a card without fans over the weekend. He’s not afraid to go against convention, but Mike Tyson returning to the ring is a bridge too far for him.

