Mike Tyson Has Brutally Honest Message For Conor McGregor

Mike Tyson is less than two months away from his comeback to the ring becoming reality, and he seems pretty confident right now.

On Monday night, Tyson appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his appearance on Shark Week and his upcoming bout with Roy Jones Jr.. At one point, Fallon decided to have some fun and play a game of “Who Would Win?” with Iron Mike.

After asking about possible fictional opponents Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago–Tyson said he’d kick both their asses–Fallon asked who would win in a fight between Tyson and MMA star Conor McGregor. Even with Fallon saying that McGregor is out of his mind, Tyson didn’t hesitate to say he’d win, as long as it was in the ring and not the octagon.

“Yeah, but I’m gonna kick his ass anyway,” Tyson said, smiling. “We’re gonna play with boxing rules.”

Tyson and McGregor know each other well, but the odds of this fight ever coming to fruition are slim. Stranger things have happened though.

The 54-year-old Tyson is supposed to fight Roy Jones Jr. in California on September 12 though. That will certainly be interesting.

[ TMZ Sports ]