Mike Tyson Reportedly Receives A $20 Millon Fighting Offer

Is Mike Tyson seriously considering a return to fighting? The legendary boxer has reportedly received a massive offer to return to the ring. Now, it’s up to Tyson as to whether or not he’ll come out of retirement.

Tyson broke the internet a few weeks ago after posting a terrifying workout video. The 53-year-old is still in incredible shape – and his punches look as fast and powerful as they did during his boxing days.

Tyson retired back in 2006 as he was clearly at the end of his best days. No one could’ve predicted he’d be considering returning to fighting 14 years later, but here we are.

Per Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has offered Tyson more than $20 million to come out of retirement and compete in a fight within the organization. Tyson hasn’t responded just yet. But we’re certainly monitoring this closely.

Mike Tyson has reportedly received a $20M+ contract offer from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to compete in a match, per @MMAFightingSM

It’s unclear if Tyson will truly come out of retirement. But if he does, it begs the question of who his opponent will be. At this moment, there’s no way to predict who Tyson will fight if this whole ordeal comes to fruition.

Despite Tyson’s age, he still appears capable of getting in the ring and landing a few blows.

But one has to question whether or not his conditioning will be able to withstand a few rounds. Either way, we’re hoping the legendary boxer comes out of retirement.