Mike Tyson’s Insane New Training Video Is Going Viral

Mike Tyson is 54 years old and decades removed from his boxing prime, but the legendary fighter remains in great shape.

The former heavyweight champion says he’s interested in fighting again. Tyson, who’s attempting a comeback, has been training hard to get back in fighting shape.

A new Tyson training video has gone viral on social media. It’s a pretty incredible display of strength by the New York native.

TMZ Sports captured video of Mike Tyson throwing a literal iron cage around on the beach.

Mike Tyson tossing around a steel cage like it's nothing 😳 (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/UyrL5WWYA8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2020

We’re not exactly sure why Tyson was tossing that steel cage around – and neither is TMZ Sports – but it’s impressive, to say the least.

Unclear why Mike hit the sand … but it’s all obviously part of a larger production — hence the video cameras and crew members (all of whom were wearing masks btw, so props on that!). In addition to the cage flip, Tyson was also spotted carrying buckets of bloody fish, tossing life rafts and wearing snorkeling equipment.

Tyson last fought in 2005. He’s been linked to boxer Tito Ortiz, who claims he’s been approached about a match.

“I was watching Mike Tyson hit pads with one of my old trainers and Tyson was like the old Tyson, fast and speed and powerful and I was like, ‘Wow, Tyson’s going to make a comeback?’ And all of a sudden, two days later, I get a phone call, and someone starts asking me, ‘What do you think about fighting Mike Tyson?’ I was like, ‘Really? This is the opportunity of my life, I’m in,'” Ortiz told TMZ Sports.

At this point, who wouldn’t be willing to put up some money for a Mike Tyson PPV fight?