MMA Fighter Reportedly Dies At 38 Following Knockout

Justin Thornton, a one-time BKFC fighter, has reportedly died as a result of injuries he suffered during a promotional fight this summer.

Thornton, 38, reportedly died on Monday. The one-time BKFC fighter was knocked out during a fight back in late August.

“This morning we were very saddened to be notified of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who competed at BKFC 20 on August 20, 2021,” BKFC president Dave Feldman said.

“We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

This is absolutely tragic news. We wish Thornton’s family and friends all the best during this difficult time.

Justin Thornton took on Dillon Cleckler at BKFC 20 on Aug. 20, 2021. The fight apparently lasted just 19 seconds after Thornton was dealt a rapid string of blows by Cleckler before Thornton fell to the mat and landed on his face.

Thornton had been hospitalized for weeks as a result of his injuries. The 38-year-old was reportedly partially paralyzed and dealt with a spinal cord injury. It’s unclear at the time what his exact cause of death was.

Thornton competed in 24 fights during his MMA career. He was 8-16 overall and hadn’t won a fight since 2016. Somehow, he was allowed to fight an opponent who held an 11-1 record at the time.

We send our thoughts and well wishes to Thornton’s family and friends during this time.