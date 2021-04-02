MMA Fighter Severed His Finger In Fight This Week

(This story isn’t for the faint of heart. You have been warned.)

The MMA world is about as brutal as it gets when it comes to injuries. But the injury that Khetag Pliev suffered at a recent event may be one for the history books.

During a fight between Pliev and Devin Goodale for Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC) in Philadelphia on Thursday, the referee had to stop the fight for a pretty alarming reason. Apparently, Pliev’s left ring finger had gone missing – snapped off at the bone and removed from his hand entirely.

CFFC officials looked around the cage, trying to find the missing finger. They even had the public address announcer inform the crowd to look around for it. It was Pliev who soon found that his torn-off digit was actually lodged inside his glove.

“In the second round, he caught my glove with one hand and held it,” Pliev said, via ESPN. “I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy. But the doctor saw that and stopped the fight. ”

Doctors stopped the fight and the referee declared Goodale the winner by TKO. Pliev intends to appeal the decision given that the glove grab by Goodale may have been an illegal move.

Fortunately, Pliev was able to get his finger reattached in surgery. But he’s going to need some extra procedures done on the hand to ensure it returns to working order.

An image of Pliev’s injury can be found here. (WARNING: NSFW)