Sports Media World Reacts To The Addison Rae News

TikTok star Addison Rae is under fire this weekend due to her latest career move. On Friday, she announced that she was partnering up with UFC for its upcoming pay-per-view.

Rae posted a photo of her holding a microphone on Twitter and wrote “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment.”

As you’d expect, the sports world is pretty furious with that remark from Rae. Whether or not she intended to offend people, the reality is her caption was tone-deaf.

Over the past 12 hours, several people in the sports media industry have criticized Rae for her comment. Some even questioned why she’s allowed to be a UFC reporter this weekend.

“Imagine spending four years in college plus unpaid internships plus reporter/producer/editor/photog jobs that pay next to nothing to even have the SHOT at a better job …and all it takes for Addison Rae is TikTok and three months of college to be ahead of you,” Steve Benko of KDKA tweeted.

It’s no secret why Rae was even in consideration for this gig. She has a massive following on social media and could potentially drive more viewers to the UFC.

That being said, Rae will continue to face criticism over her post on Twitter.

“Getting jobs because you’re a famous influencer is a part of life but this caption is condescending and lame,” Molly Morrison of SB Nation’s Grizzly Bear Blues wrote.

“Just imagining everyone who went to school for this and applied getting the call that Addison Rae got the job that’s so sickening,” a UFC said.

Rae certainly made the right choice pursuing a career as a social media influencer. It’s opened the door for several amazing opportunities, like creating her own music and acting in a movie.

While it’s easy to see why UFC fans are upset with the company’s decision to hire Rae as a reporter, the company clearly knew what is was doing when it made that move.

UFC 264 hasn’t even started yet and everyone is already talking about the sport. That alone is a major win for the brand.