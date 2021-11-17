MMA World Reacts To Conor McGregor’s New Message

It’s been four months since a horrifying leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier sidelined UFC megastar Conor McGregor. But The Notorious One had a message for everyone today.

Taking to Twitter, McGregor hinted that he’s returning to fighting in 2022. But seemed to indicate that his next fight might be either a boxing or kickboxing match.

“The UFC goat boxer with acrobatic kicks, 2022,” McGregor wrote.

Naturally, speculation immediately ran wild as to who McGregor’s next opponent could be. It probably won’t be Dustin Poirier for a fourth fight since Poirier is currently scheduled to fight in December.

Some people are hoping that he challenges UFC interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan. Others believe he could be eyeing a prize fight in the boxing ring against either Logan Paul or Jake Paul:

Conor McGregor has had a tough time in the ring and the Octagon over the past few years. Since stunning Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC’s first-ever two belt holder, McGregor has gone 1-3 in MMA and lost The Money Fight to Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

McGregor is coming off back-to-back losses against longtime rival Dustin Poirier. Poirier dealt McGregor his first-ever TKO loss in MMA at UFC 257 in January, then again by doctors’ stoppage at UFC 264.

Meanwhile, McGregor has parlayed some of his personal business ventures into highly lucrative money-makers. He ranked among the world’s highest-earning athletes this past year.

In an event, it will be good to see McGregor doing something other than commercials in 2022.