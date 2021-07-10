More Details Emerge From Situation With Addison Rae

Earlier this week, TikTok star Addison Rae seemed to suggest that she would be calling UFC 264.

The social media superstar posted a photo of her with a microphone and appeared to hint that she’d be announcing the fights this weekend. “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” she said in the post.

The comment went viral among the media world – who weren’t pleased the gig went to someone so inexperienced. They were so upset that it appeared the UFC decided not to let Rae call the card.

“Nvm y’all got me fired,” she later said on Twitter. Well, it appears this was never a legitimate thing and Rae was just looking for some publicity. Front Office Sports insider A.J. Perez said it was all a “stunt.”

“This was all a stunt, a source with knowledge of the situation tells @FOS,” Perez reported. “@whoisaddison was never employed by UFC, either in a full-time capacity or as a one-off for #UFC264.

It’s not surprising that a social media superstar did something for the attention.

Now that this saga has been settled, fans can finally move on and look forward to tonight’s fights.

The marquee matchup will be the final fight of the night as Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle for a third time.