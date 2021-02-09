Nate Diaz appears to be inching closer to a return to the UFC. Don’t believe us? Earlier this week, the former welterweight champ named two people he’d like to fight next in an interview with ESPN.

Diaz hasn’t fought since November of 2019 when he took on Jorge Masvidal. The bout came to an unexpected end when doctors called a stop to the fight for a cut next to Diaz’s right eye, giving the win to Masvidal in the process.

It’s been an over a year since Diaz stepped in the Octagon, and it appears a return could soon be coming. Diaz named two fighters this week he’s eyeing for a potential match in coming months: Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira.

Diaz would like to compete at the welterweight class, though. Both Poirier and Oliveira are lightweight contenders, so a fight against either of the two could take a while to organize.

“Now is the time for sure to fight,” Diaz said in an interview with ESPN released Tuesday, via MMAjunkie.com. “We should have fought a long time ago, and now the stars have aligned. … I’m waiting for a fight where people are ready for the big fight, and now is the time. … I think Oliveira is the best fight right now and Dustin Poirier.”

Dustin Poirier is a hot name in the MMA world. The veteran fighter upset Conor McGregor by a second-round TKO last month.

Nate Diaz was supposed to fight Poirier all the way back in 2018. The fight was cancelled early on, though, after Poirier suffered an injury.

A Diaz-Poirier fight would garner plenty of viewers, for obvious reasons. It’d square the man who just defeated McGregor against the former champ who hasn’t fought in over a year.