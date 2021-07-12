There’s Reportedly An Injury Update For Conor McGregor After Surgery

Conor McGregor underwent surgery today to repair his broken leg, according to a new report from TMZ Sports.

McGregor suffered the brutal injury in his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last night. The brash Irish competitor’s left leg snapped late in the first round.

“All that stuff, you can’t do the hypotheticals in this sport,” UFC President Dana White said after the fight. “It’s all about timing and what’s going on and what has happened since then. We’ve got to see how this whole thing plays out. Conor goes into surgery tomorrow. I don’t know how long he’s going to be out, how much rehab and therapy he’s going to need. You know.”

According to TMZ, McGregor went through a three-and-a-half hour operation today in Los Angeles, during which doctors inserted a rod with plates and screws into his tibia and fibula.

The procedure reportedly went “very well.”

Despite the way this fight ended, White said a fourth Poirier-McGregor matchup will take place down the road.

It won’t be for a little while though, as McGregor needs to recover and rehabilitate.