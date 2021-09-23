Nick Diaz Has Brutally Honest Admission On Fighting

On Saturday night, Nick Diaz will return to the octagon for the first time since 2015. Leading up to UFC 266, he sat down with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto to discuss his upcoming bout with Robbie Lawler.

During his conversation with Okamoto, the former welterweight champion had a blunt remark about his thoughts on mixed martial arts. Surprisingly, Diaz admit that he never really had any passion for the sport.

“I never enjoyed fighting,” Diaz told Okamoto. “It’s just something that I do.”

When Okamoto asked Diaz why he keeps fighting if he doesn’t enjoy it, the 38-year-old star had an interesting response.

“It’s just what I do. I tried to get away from it, but really it’s kind of inevitable,” Diaz continued. “It is. All the people around me and all the money and sponsors, they won’t let me get away from fighting. There’s things I could do, but it’s not going to work out. I might as well just go and take my punches.”

Later on in the interview, Diaz admit said he’s not really on board with facing Lawler this weekend. That’s because he believes he should be going toe-to-toe with Kamaru Usman.

“I don’t know why I’m doing this,” Diaz said. “This should not happen. Whoever set this up is an idiot. I don’t know why I’m doing this. I don’t know why this is happening. I should be fighting Kamaru Usman and that’s it.”

MMA fans can watch Diaz’s return to the octagon on Saturday night, as UFC 266’s main card is expected to start at 10 p.m. ET.