Oscar De La Hoya Apologizes For Behavior During Jake Paul Fight

Former boxing great Oscar De La Hoya drew criticism over the weekend for his on-air performance during the PPV broadcast of the Jake Paul fight.

The 48-year-old onetime world champion appeared intoxicated, slurring his words and speaking gibberish during a bout between former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir’s and boxer Steve Cunningham. Given De La Hoya’s history of substance abuse, there were clearly people concerned to see and hear him like that.

This week, De La Hoya provided his explanation for what happened, saying a combination of training for his boxing comeback, the atmosphere of the moment and some liquor led to his shaky on-air performance.

“I’ve been in beast mode for about six weeks, right? And I got a little into it,” De La Hoya told DAZN Boxing Show, via Boxing News. “You know, I started having a couple drinks. And then they told me, ‘Why don’t you go and commentate?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, man! Okay, okay.’ I got a little over carried away. And I apologize. But it’s all good. It’s all good. I’m back in beast mode. I’m ready to go and I mean, as you know, I’ve been posting pictures and videos of me training. So, I’m gonna continue that. So, it’s on, baby.”

Oscar said Saturday was the result of the “Triller” effect and I’m over here dying. It was the coke Oscar. The cocaina. pic.twitter.com/3X0h36lG6i — BOXiANA (@LongLiveBoxiana) April 22, 2021

Whether or not this is a good excuse is up for debate. We’re just hoping De La Hoya isn’t relapsing in his ongoing battle with substance issues.

The “Golden Boy” is slated to make his return to the ring in July against a yet-to-be named opponent.

[ MMAMania.com ]