Paige VanZant Has Reportedly Signed A New Fighting Deal

Paige VanZant’s time with the UFC is over, but that doesn’t mean she’s done fighting. In fact, the 26-year-old MMA star has just signed a deal with a different company.

There were rumblings about VanZant potentially signing with Bellator. However, she reportedly turned down an offer from Bellator and has found a new home elsewhere.

According to ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani, VanZant has signed a multi-fight contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Ironically enough, the champion of the women’s division for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is Bec Rawlings, who lost to VanZant via knockout back in August of 2016. Maybe we’ll see them clash in the near future.

Paige VanZant has signed a new multi-fight, exclusive contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, according to sources. More on the deal shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 12, 2020

VanZant confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself officially signing the contract with BKFC.

Her post on social media included the following caption: “Contract Signed. About to change the game. Fight news coming soon.”

Unfortunately for fans eager to find out when we’ll see VanZant fight again, there are no details out on her next match. She did say that she’ll update her followers once more news is available.

VanZant last fought in July, when she lost to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251.

We’ll see if VanZant can get off to a successful start with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.