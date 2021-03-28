Patrick Mahomes Had 2-Word Reaction To Epic UFC Night

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among those watching UFC 260 on Saturday evening.

Mahomes, arguably the top player in the National Football League, was left nearly speechless following the epic UFC display on Saturday night.

The highlight of the night came when Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to win UFC’s heavyweight title on Saturday night. Ngannou, one of the greatest stories in all of sports, is now the heavyweight champion of the world.

“The game plan was to be relaxed, not to rush at all,” Ngannou said. “Calm down. My team knows that that’s the moment I have the best of myself. When I’m relaxed and not rushing.”

Mahomes had a two-word reaction to the epic display.

“Oh my,” he tweeted.

Most of the sports world had a similar reaction, Patrick.

Ngannou, meanwhile, is eyeing one particular opponent for his next fight.

“In my opinion, Jon Jones is the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts,” Ngannou said. “Him moving up is going to be a challenge I will take. It’ll be a very good challenge. … But this time I am the champ, he is coming up and looking for me. I am ready any time soon.”