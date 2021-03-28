The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Mahomes Had 2-Word Reaction To Epic UFC Night

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among those watching UFC 260 on Saturday evening.

Mahomes, arguably the top player in the National Football League, was left nearly speechless following the epic UFC display on Saturday night.

The highlight of the night came when Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic to win UFC’s heavyweight title on Saturday night. Ngannou, one of the greatest stories in all of sports, is now the heavyweight champion of the world.

“The game plan was to be relaxed, not to rush at all,” Ngannou said. “Calm down. My team knows that that’s the moment I have the best of myself. When I’m relaxed and not rushing.”

Mahomes had a two-word reaction to the epic display.

“Oh my,” he tweeted.

Most of the sports world had a similar reaction, Patrick.

Ngannou, meanwhile, is eyeing one particular opponent for his next fight.

“In my opinion, Jon Jones is the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts,” Ngannou said. “Him moving up is going to be a challenge I will take. It’ll be a very good challenge. … But this time I am the champ, he is coming up and looking for me. I am ready any time soon.”


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.