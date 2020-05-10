Photo: Extremely Gruesome Injury At UFC 249 Last Night

An extremely gruesome eye injury was suffered by one of the fighters at UFC 249 on Saturday night.

Niko Price took on Vicente Luque in a welterweight rematch at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night. He came away from the match with one ugly-looking eye.

The UFC fighter took a hard left hook to his right eye in his match against Luque. The official was eventually forced to stop the fight.

Price’s eye swelled up to the point where he could not see out of it. The injury looked extremely gruesome to those watching on TV.

Photos of the eye injury aren’t great, either. Don’t scroll down for the photo if you have a weak stomach.

That is pretty brutal.

The official stopped the fight with 3:37 remaining in the third round, awarding a victory by TKO to Luque.

Price was reportedly transported to a local hospital to get his eye checked out following the fight.