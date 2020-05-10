The Spun

Photo: Extremely Gruesome Injury At UFC 249 Last Night

Niko Price suffers an eye injury at UFC 249.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Niko Price (R) of the United States reacts after losing to Vicente Luque (not pictured) of the United States after their Welterweight fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

An extremely gruesome eye injury was suffered by one of the fighters at UFC 249 on Saturday night.

Niko Price took on Vicente Luque in a welterweight rematch at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night. He came away from the match with one ugly-looking eye.

The UFC fighter took a hard left hook to his right eye in his match against Luque. The official was eventually forced to stop the fight.

Price’s eye swelled up to the point where he could not see out of it. The injury looked extremely gruesome to those watching on TV.

Photos of the eye injury aren’t great, either. Don’t scroll down for the photo if you have a weak stomach.

That is pretty brutal.

The official stopped the fight with 3:37 remaining in the third round, awarding a victory by TKO to Luque.

Price was reportedly transported to a local hospital to get his eye checked out following the fight.

Filed Under: MMA

