Photos: Bellator’s Valerie Loureda Is Trending On Instagram

Bellator might not be as popular as the UFC, but one of their fighters is quickly gaining a ton of popularity on social media.

Valerie Loureda, a fighter in Bellator’s flyweight division, is becoming one of the most-followed fighters in the sport.

The 22-year-old MMA fighter has amassed a major following on Instagram. She has more than 500,000 followers on the social media platform.

On Saturday, Loureda posted a series of photos that have quickly gone viral. It’s not difficult to imagine why.

“diamonds on my shorts, they drippin,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Loureda has gone viral on social media. Earlier this year, she went viral for celebrating her new contract.

“I am pleased to have re-signed with Bellator,” Loureda said of her new deal back in August, according to MMAMania.com. “As I have always said, I am here to show the world the true martial artist that I am and chase the flyweight belt. I was born for this, I am a natural born fighter.”

Loureda’s social media following will only go up from here, too. She could quickly have a following north of one million followers before the year is over.