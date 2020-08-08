Photos: Meet Conor McGregor’s New Fiancee, Dee Devlin

On Saturday afternoon, the biggest name in mixed martial arts – Conor McGregor – announced major personal news.

The former title holder announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin. The couple have been together for 12 years and have two children together.

McGregor has been open about how much Devlin’s presence in his life has helped him throughout his career. “My girlfriend has been there since the start,” he told the Irish Mirror in March 2016.

“She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

“What a birthday, my future wife!” he said in the post.

“My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing, he said in 2016. “I only had a dream that I was telling her. For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going.”

With that ring, McGregor appears to have kept his word all these years later.

Earlier this summer, McGregor announced his retirement from fighting – for the third time. UFC boss Dana White said the star fighter won’t be back in the Octagon this year.

Well, it looks like McGregor is doing just fine outside of the Octagon anyway.

Congratulations to Conor and Dee!