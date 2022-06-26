Photos: Meet The Husband Of MMA Star Paige VanZant

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 10: In this handout image provided by UFC, Paige VanZant poses on the scale during the UFC 251 official weigh-in inside Flash Forum at UFC Fight Island on July 10, 2020 on Yas Island Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing champion turned wrestler Paige VanZant has a lot of fans on social media.

VanZant, one of the more-popular fighters in recent UFC history, has more than 3 million followers on Instagram.

The popular fighter often shares content online with her husband, fellow fighter Austin Vanderford.

Vanderford fought in the UFC and was a two-time NAIA All-American and national champion wrestler.

Both Paige and Austin have big followings on Instagram.

We wish Paige and Austin all the best moving forward.