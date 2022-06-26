Photos: Meet The Husband Of MMA Star Paige VanZant
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing champion turned wrestler Paige VanZant has a lot of fans on social media.
VanZant, one of the more-popular fighters in recent UFC history, has more than 3 million followers on Instagram.
The popular fighter often shares content online with her husband, fellow fighter Austin Vanderford.
Vanderford fought in the UFC and was a two-time NAIA All-American and national champion wrestler.
Both Paige and Austin have big followings on Instagram.
We wish Paige and Austin all the best moving forward.