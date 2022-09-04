Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Former Boxer Mike Tyson arrives at the 'Che' Premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2008 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson has a pretty notable dating history, though the legendary boxer is currently a very happily married man.

The all-time heavyweight champion has been married to his wife, Lakiha Spicer, since 2009.

Tyson and Spicer reportedly met following one of his fights. The couple was reportedly inseparable.

“It was like moth to a flame,” Spicer told The Post back in 2012.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson attend the 21st Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 20, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation ) Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Mike and Lakiha have been married for more than a decade.

However, according to the New York Post, the marriage has not been without its struggles:

Spicer served six months behind bars and gave birth shortly after her release, reconnecting with Tyson who was struggling with addiction. Tyson said getting involved with Spicer was “a life-saving experience.”

The couple’s 2009 union marked Spicer’s first marriage and Tyson’s third. He wed actress Robin Givens in February 1988, which ended eight months later when she filed for divorce from him amid allegations of abuse. Tyson was later married Monica Turner from 1997 to 2003.

Tyson and Spicer have two children together, a daughter named Milan, 14, and an 11-year-old son named Morocco, who was born in January 2011.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 27: Mike Tyson and his wife Lakiha Spicer attend the opening night gala of the 2018 tennis US Open held at Arthur Ashe stadium of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Hopefully the Tyson family has plenty of good times remaining moving forward.

We wish them all the best.