Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson has a pretty notable dating history, though the legendary boxer is currently a very happily married man.
The all-time heavyweight champion has been married to his wife, Lakiha Spicer, since 2009.
Tyson and Spicer reportedly met following one of his fights. The couple was reportedly inseparable.
“It was like moth to a flame,” Spicer told The Post back in 2012.
Mike and Lakiha have been married for more than a decade.
However, according to the New York Post, the marriage has not been without its struggles:
Spicer served six months behind bars and gave birth shortly after her release, reconnecting with Tyson who was struggling with addiction. Tyson said getting involved with Spicer was “a life-saving experience.”
The couple’s 2009 union marked Spicer’s first marriage and Tyson’s third. He wed actress Robin Givens in February 1988, which ended eight months later when she filed for divorce from him amid allegations of abuse. Tyson was later married Monica Turner from 1997 to 2003.
Tyson and Spicer have two children together, a daughter named Milan, 14, and an 11-year-old son named Morocco, who was born in January 2011.
Hopefully the Tyson family has plenty of good times remaining moving forward.
We wish them all the best.