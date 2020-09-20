President Trump Called UFC Fighter After His Win On Saturday

UFC star Colby Covington picked up a big win on Saturday with his stoppage of former Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in the fifth round. But he also got a pleasant surprise from a friend in a the White House.

During his UFC post-match press conference, Covington found out that President Donald Trump was trying to contact him. Covington immediately paused the interview, much to the delight of his interviewers, to take the call.

President Trump said he watched the fight after a campaign rally and congratulated him on his big win. He called himself “a big fan” of the former interim champion and called Covington “a great fighter.”

“You are a great fighter,” President Trump said. “You make it look so easy. I don’t know how you do it. Congratulations, I wanted to watch that fight tonight. You were great.”

Covington has been a fan of Trump for years. He visited the White House with his UFC belt after winning the interim title over Rafael Dos Anjos in 2018.

Trump was in Nevada – the site of last night’s event – for a rally earlier this week. Covington was there and decided to pay the President a visit, shaking his hand on stage days before the weigh-ins.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” Covington replied. “You gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally.”

Covington has a long road back to Welterweight title contention though. He suffered a TKO loss to reigning champion Kamaru Usman only nine months ago.

But if he does get a chance to challenge for the title again, he’ll have one of the most powerful men in the world on Team Colby.