Professional Fighter Found Dead In Reported Food Poisoning

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

A professional fighter has reportedly died with food poisoning being the suspected cause.

Aleksandr Pisarev, 33, has reportedly died after being hospitalized with suspected food poisoning. His wife was also reportedly hospitalized.

“Alexander Pisarev died in his sleep and did not have any chronic health problems,” a member of Pisarev’s Tomahawk team told Tass.ru. “According to preliminary data, death was the result of food poisoning.”

Bloodyelbow.com had more on the tragic story:

Local law enforcement in riverside city of Balashikha, which lies approximately 20km east of Moscow, have begun investigating the cause of Pisarev’s death. According to the Moscow Region Investigative Committee, “investigators, with the participation of a forensic specialist, are conducting an additional inspection of the scene, confiscating items relevant to the investigation, and planning a forensic chemical examination.”

The MMA fighter was reportedly found in his apartment by his father, who noticed that he wasn't breathing.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this tragic situation.