Report: Jake Paul Has Agreed To His Next Big Fight

Fresh off his impressive boxing knockout of former MMA fighter Ben Askren, YouTube star Jake Paul is ready for his next fight. And he’s ready to put the pen to paper.

According to boxing insider Mike Coppinger, Paul is set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Promotion for the fight will reportedly take place in Miami this Friday.

From 2014 to 2018, Woodley was one of UFC’s top fighters. He won the welterweight championship from Robbie Lawler in 2016 then successfully defended his belt four times before losing it to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in 2019.

Unfortunately, things have gone a little downhill for Woodley since that loss to Usman. He’s lost four in a row and UFC let him play out his contract without giving him a new one.

That said, Woodley has considerably more MMA experience and punching power than the last two men Jake Paul has fought.

Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2021

While Nate Robinson and Ben Askren are impressive athletes in their own right, Woodley has knocked out some of UFC’s heaviest hitters. Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit account for two of Woodley’s seven UFC knockouts. And all seven have come in the first two rounds.

Tyron Woodley is clearly going through a rough patch right now, but if he takes boxing seriously, he’s a much better bet to knock out Jake Paul than either of his predecessors.

In fairness to Paul though, he’s looked significantly better than the two opponents he knocked out. He’s taking his boxing seriously and could embarrass Woodley if he’s not careful.

Who would you pick to win the boxing match: Tyron Woodley or Jake Paul?