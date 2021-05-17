Report: Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Could Be In Doubt

For years boxing fans have been eager to see a heavyweight championship unification bout. And with British superstars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua holding all of the belts, that could be a reality this summer.

But there’s a new wrinkle that could throw their superfight into doubt. On Wednesday, boxing insider Mike Coppinger reported that an arbitrated dispute between Fury and former WBC champion Deontay Wilder has gone in favor of Wilder. Per the report, Fury owes Wilder a mandatory fight in order to maintain his belt.

Wilder and Fury initially signed a two-fight deal. The result was 1-0-1 in Fury’s favor when he retired Wilder in the second fight to win the WBC title. But there was apparently “disagreement” over the rematch clause.

As a result, Fury must face Wilder before September 15 of this year or face the consequences. This will potentially put the August 14 scheduled bout between Fury and Joshua into doubt.

.@cmckennasport first reported the development. Fury announced yesterday that the deal to fight Anthony Joshua was agreed to. Fury-Joshua could still take place Aug. 14 as planned, but this Wilder rules now muddies the matter and must be resolved — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 17, 2021

Tyson Fury holds the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles while Anthony Joshua holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO belts. The two have 54 wins and 43 knockouts between them – almost all of which have been devastating.

Having already seen Deontay Wilder lose to Fury fair and square, fans aren’t exactly clamoring for a trilogy fight. Fury and his team may have to pay Wilder a hefty sum of money to go away if he hopes to keep his mega fight against Joshua on schedule.

At the very least, there’s now a wrench thrown into the mix for the fight we’ve been waiting years for.

Will Tyson Fury fight either Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder by the end of the year?