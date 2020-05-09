While the majority of the sports world is on hold right now due to the coronavirus, UFC is currently scheduled to hold a major event tonight. However, the company received unfortunate news just 24 hours prior to UFC 249.

On Friday night, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto announced that Ronaldo Souza tested positive for COVID-19. He was slated to fight Uriah Hall on Saturday, but that match was obviously canceled.

Hall shared a heartfelt message for Souza after the news broke, tweeting “Brother I know it sucks I’m sorry you have to go through this I am beyond devastated for the missed opportunity I wish you nothing but recovery for you and your family.”

Even though fans won’t get to watch Hall and Souza square off in the octagon, UFC 249 will still take place since it has the consent of Florida commission. This is because the event is being hosted in Jacksonville.

Breaking: Jacare Souza has tested positive for Covid-19. His fight against Uriah Hall is off UFC 249. UFC 249 still planning to move forward, with consent of Florida commission per UFC. https://t.co/YjNvCzi64a — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 9, 2020

UFC president Dana White revealed that his company has done a lot of testing just over the past week.

“We administered 1,200 tests this week, on 300 people,” White said. “It’s not unexpected one person would test positive. The system works.”

Due to the current pandemic, UFC 249 will take place without fans in the arena. The next event is scheduled for May 16 – it will also take place in Jacksonville.

Tonight’s preliminaries will begin at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN with the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view.