Look: Ronda Rousey Announces Major Personal News

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey can officially add “mother” to her incredible résumé. On Monday night, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.

Rousey posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on her social media account. Her post also included her daughter’s name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō.

Travis Browne, Rousey’s husband, announced this exciting news on his Instagram account as well. He shared the same photos with a slightly different caption.

“Welcome to this world La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne,” Browne wrote. “You are so incredibly loved!”

Browne and Rousey announced in April that they were going to have a baby. The announcement video was posted on Rousey’s YouTube page and received over 1.4 million views.

Obviously, Rousey is going to spend the immediate future with her daughter. In a few years from now, however, she may want to consider returning to the ring.

Rousey became an instant star in the WWE, winning the Raw Women’s Championship and headlining WrestleMania. If she wants to return to the WWE at some point in the future, the company would welcome her back with open arms. In April, she was noncommittal about going back to the WWE

“I don’t know,” Rousey said. “When I feel like it. Eventually, when I feel like. I don’t know.”

While WWE fans would love to see Rousey back in action, they’re definitely happy to see her enjoying her life away from the ring.