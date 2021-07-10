Sebastian Eubank, son of boxing legend Chris Eubank, was reportedly found dead on a beach in Dubai this week. He was just 29 years old.

Chris released a statement on Friday to address his son’s death. He is, understandably, in disbelief. Sebastian was just a few days away from his 30th birthday.

“Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son,” Chris said, via TMZ Sports. “My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday. As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family.”

Reports indicate Sebastian’s cause of death is by drowning. He’s survived by his wife, Salma, and one-month-old son, Raheem.

Boxing Legend Chris Eubank's Son, Sebastian, Found Dead At 29

Chris’ son and Sebastian’s brother, Chris Eubank Jr., had a heartfelt message following the news of his brother’s passing.

“Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful new born son & I will treat him like my own,” Chris Jr. said on Twitter. “Watch over us until we meet again young lion.”

"Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful new born son & I will treat him like my own," Chris Jr. said on Twitter. "Watch over us until we meet again young lion."

Rest easy little brother. I love you & you will be missed always

My brother Sebastian Eubank was a special man… a righteous man… who always put others before himself. A man of many talents, boxing, MMA, poetry, music, coaching, cooking the list goes on but the most important thing to him was helping others less fortunate than himself.

We send our thoughts to the Eubank family during the incredibly difficult time.