Son Of Boxing Legend Reportedly Found Dead At 29

A wide shot of a boxing ring in England.(Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

Sebastian Eubank, son of boxing legend Chris Eubank, was reportedly found dead on a beach in Dubai this week. He was just 29 years old.

Chris released a statement on Friday to address his son’s death. He is, understandably, in disbelief. Sebastian was just a few days away from his 30th birthday.

“Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son,” Chris said, via TMZ Sports. “My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday. As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family.”

Reports indicate Sebastian’s cause of death is by drowning. He’s survived by his wife, Salma, and one-month-old son, Raheem.

Chris’ son and Sebastian’s brother, Chris Eubank Jr., had a heartfelt message following the news of his brother’s passing.

“Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful new born son & I will treat him like my own,” Chris Jr. said on Twitter. “Watch over us until we meet again young lion.”

Take a look.

We send our thoughts to the Eubank family during the incredibly difficult time.


