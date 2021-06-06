The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To The Ariel Helwani News

Ariel Helwani in a tux celebrating winning an award.LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 30: Journalist Ariel Helwani holds the MMA Journalist of the Year award at the Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards 2011 at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort November 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Veteran ESPN MMA journalist Ariel Helwani stunned people this afternoon when he announced he would be leaving the Worldwide Leader later this month.

Helwani said on social media that the decision to leave was “100% his.” The 38-year-old Montreal native signed on with ESPN in June 2018 and will finish his tenure on June 15.

Helwani is regarded as perhaps the top MMA journalist of all-time, so him pursuing “a lot of exciting opportunities” is major news. ESPN apparently made an offer to keep Helwani, but he elected not to take it.

Around the sports media world, many fellow journalists used this afternoon as the opportunity to give Helwani his flowers.

Also, sports media reporters Andrew Marchand and Bobby Burack each had the same message about Helwani’s future: keep an eye on the Action Network.

Others suggested that Helwani could wind up having a role with Dan Le Batard at Meadowlark Media, but for now, it’s all speculation.

By the time Helwani’s run at ESPN officially ends next week, we should have more of an idea on where he’ll be taking his talents next.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.