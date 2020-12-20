Sports World Reacts To Greg Hardy Getting Knocked Out

Greg Hardy, the former football player turned UFC fighter, isn’t the most-liked athlete in the world for a number of well-known reasons.

Saturday night, Hardy was TKO’d for the first time in his professional fighting career.

Hardy, 32, was taken down by Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 183 on Saturday night.

MMA Junkie had some details on the match:

Hardy, who’s been a hard striker from the outset of his career, threw with both power and precision in the opening round. He mixed his shots to the head and the body and kept his foe at bay with low kicks. By the second, though, Hardy started to fade, and Tybura landed big, clean overhands and hooks. Tybura was stymied in his takedown attempts in the first round. But in the middle frame, he got a takedown on a second effort after shooting a double. From there, he unleashed a ground assault from side control and Hardy covered up until the fight was waved off.

Here’s the replay:

Unsurprisingly, sports fans are enjoying this footage.

Those Greg Hardy getting TKO’d vibes 👌 pic.twitter.com/2ps0IUtreo — The Strangle Squad (@_StrangleSquad) December 20, 2020

There is no reason for the UFC to keep Greg Hardy on the roster. Nobody is asking to see him fight. He is not a draw. It's embarrassing that he is awarded this platform. He vehemently denies his actions and has never taken accountability, spare me the rehabilitation story. — Alex Scaffidi (@alexscaffidi_) December 20, 2020

Hardy lost his third professional fight with the TKO. He’s 7-3 overall in MMA, 4-3 in the UFC.

Tybura, meanwhile, has won four straight fights.