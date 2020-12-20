The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Greg Hardy Getting Knocked Out

UFC fighter Greg Hardy on Saturday night.SUNRISE, FLORIDA - APRIL 27: Greg Hardy fights Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Greg Hardy, the former football player turned UFC fighter, isn’t the most-liked athlete in the world for a number of well-known reasons.

Saturday night, Hardy was TKO’d for the first time in his professional fighting career.

Hardy, 32, was taken down by Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 183 on Saturday night.

MMA Junkie had some details on the match:

Hardy, who’s been a hard striker from the outset of his career, threw with both power and precision in the opening round. He mixed his shots to the head and the body and kept his foe at bay with low kicks.

By the second, though, Hardy started to fade, and Tybura landed big, clean overhands and hooks. Tybura was stymied in his takedown attempts in the first round. But in the middle frame, he got a takedown on a second effort after shooting a double. From there, he unleashed a ground assault from side control and Hardy covered up until the fight was waved off.

Here’s the replay:

Unsurprisingly, sports fans are enjoying this footage.

Hardy lost his third professional fight with the TKO. He’s 7-3 overall in MMA, 4-3 in the UFC.

Tybura, meanwhile, has won four straight fights.


