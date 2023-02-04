Sports World Reacts To Conor McGregor's UFC Return

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor addresses the media during the UFC 205 press conference at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor is making a return to the Octagon.

On Saturday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that McGregor will coach against lightweight star Michael Chandler on the next season of "The Ultimate Fighter." Once their done coaching, they'll square off in a highly-anticipated fight.

White didn't announce a date or location for the McGregor-Chandler bout.

Nonetheless, MMA fans are pumped up for McGregor's return.

"The Notorious Conor McGregor is back," one fan tweeted.

"The king is back," a second fan said.

Another fan wrote, "I will be watching."

McGregor last fought in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier. He suffered a broken leg in that match.

At his peak, McGregor became the the first fighter to simultaneously hold two separate weight division titles in UFC.

Chandler, meanwhile, is a three-time Bellator lightweight champion. He joined UFC as a free agent in 2021.

Are you excited to watch McGregor face Chandler?